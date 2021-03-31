NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Harden sat out the fourth quarter against his former team with right hamstring tightness, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Coach Steve Nash said the Nets will see how Harden feels Thursday before their game against Charlotte, but was confident the All-Star guard didn’t have a long-term injury.

The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead, winning a game they trailed by 18 after less than five minutes.

Joe Harris added 28 points for the Nets, who didn’t even lead until the last half-minute of the third quarter, but emerged with their 19th win in 22 games, improving to 26-9 since acquiring Harden from Houston on Jan. 14.

At 33-15, they are half-game ahead of Philadelphia atop the East.

HEAT 82, PACERS 87: Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler helped visiting Miami rally from a 13-point first-half deficit by spurring a decisive eight-point fourth-quarter run.

Robinson finished with 20 points and Butler added 18 as Miami avoided getting swept in the three-game season series with the Pacers. The Heat have won two straight since ending a four-game losing streak.

Indiana was led by Myles Turner with 15 points and Caris LeVert and Doug McDermott, who each had 14. The Pacers have lost two straight and 7 of 8 at home.

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, PISTONS 101: Damian Lillard had 33 points and nine assists as Portland won at Detroit.

CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 in Portland’s fourth straight win.

Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Detroit, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Mason Plumlee added 18 points, but Detroit’s other three starters – Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Saben Lee – combined for two points on 1-for-17 shooting.

THUNDER 113, RAPTORS 103: Svi Mykhailiuk scored 10 of his season-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma City rallied to beat visiting Toronto/

Mykhailiuk made 9 of 14 shots and had a career-high nine rebounds.

Moses Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Thunder outrebounded the Raptors 64-35.

Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, and OG Anunoby added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who have dropped 13 of their last 14 games.

TIMBERWOLVES 102, KNICKS 101: Anthony Edwards scored 11 of his 24 points over the final eight minutes, leading a fierce rally by Minnesotaover former coach Tom Thibodeau and visiting New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Malik Beasley highlighted his 20 points with the go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 seconds left for the Timberwolves, who outscored the Knicks 22-9 over the final 7:50.

Julius Randle had 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. R.J. Barrett scored 23 points, but his stepback jumper at the buzzer was short for the chance to win.

JAZZ 111, GRIZZLIES 107: Mike Conley scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and visiting Utah won its seventh straight.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points for Utah, which defeated Memphis for the third time in a week, this time overcoming 36 points from Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Kyle Anderson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.

