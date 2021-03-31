The Portland Public Library partially reopened for patrons to visit in person on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.
Patrons wearing masks are allowed to come inside for up to 30-minute visits to pick up requested items, browse selected mini-collections or use a computer.
Twelve people are allowed inside at a time, and there’s a self-checkout station available.
For now, the library’s hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the library, go to portlandlibrary.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
New group creates unified voice for Maine arts and culture
-
Local & State
Photos: Portland Public Library reopens to patrons for first time in a year
-
Health
Mix-up at Baltimore plant ruined 15 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses, report says
-
Sports
Detectives won’t reveal cause of Tiger Woods’ crash
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus vaccines for children are coming, but studies must be finished first
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.