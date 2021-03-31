The Portland Public Library partially reopened for patrons to visit in person on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.

Patrons wearing masks are allowed to come inside for up to 30-minute visits to pick up requested items, browse selected mini-collections or use a computer.

Twelve people are allowed inside at a time, and there’s a self-checkout station available.

For now, the library’s hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the library, go to portlandlibrary.com.

coronavirus, Portland Public Library
