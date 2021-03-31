Portland is delaying the initial presentation of next year’s city budget to get more information about how it can use federal funds distributed under the American Rescue Plan.

City Manager Jon Jennings announced Wednesday that he is pushing back his fiscal year 2022 municipal budget presentation from April 5 to April 26, so he can confirm guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Since my recommended budget does anticipate the use of American Rescue Plan funds to offset city revenue losses triggered by the pandemic in order to greatly minimize the property tax rate impact on the taxpayers, I believe it is prudent to delay the budget process by a few weeks,” Jennings said in a written statement. “ARP funds are to be distributed by the middle of May … so we do believe this slight delay will allow us to have a better understanding of the rules. This will hopefully help us avoid having to make any changes after the fact.”

Mayor Kate Snyder supported the decision to delay. “Using these funds in the most strategic ways will be crucial to helping us recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in the announcement.

The delay will mean a tighter schedule to get the budget in place before the end of June, when the new fiscal year begins.

Following the presentation on April 26, the council’s Finance Committee will hold several meetings in late April and early May to discuss the budget. The City Council will hold a first reading of the proposed budget on May 17 and a public hearing and vote during its June 7, 2021 meeting, the city said.

The Finance Committee also is scheduled to hold a second joint municipal and school budget meeting on April 8 at 5:00 p.m. Additional meetings and information about participating can be found on the city’s website calendar or on the Finance Committee webpage.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: