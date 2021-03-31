The Maine state ferry terminal in Rockland was closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The temporary closure is preventative, the Maine Department of Transportation said in a news release. The infected employee was last in the office on March 26, and no members of the public have been identified as close contacts with the individual, the department said.
The terminal will reopen on Friday morning after close contacts of the infected employee are identified and the building cleaned.
Ferries from the Rockland terminal take passengers from the mainland to islands in Penobscot Bay including Frenchboro, Vinalhaven, North Haven, Islesboro, Matinicus and Swan’s Island.
Passengers can still board ferries and pay their fares on arrival at the island terminals, the department said.
