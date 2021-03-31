The Sebago Lake Rotary Club has donated $7,000 to local charities from funds raised through the annual Sebago Lake and Cumberland County Fishing Derbies.

Rotary Club President-elect Mark Morrison stopped by the Salvation Army last week with a $5,000 donation. The funds will benefit children and mothers in need in the Windham-Raymond area, as well scholarships for the Salvation Army’s Camp Sebago in Standish, according to a press release. Camp Sebago is a sleep-away summer camp for children ages 7-12.

Sebago Lake Rotary Club member Ingo Hartig presented Maine Operation Game Thief board members last week with a $2,000 check. Maine Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit founded in 1989 with a mission to end illegal fishing and poaching in Maine waters. Modeled after a Texas program of the same name, Maine’s initiative is run in cooperation with Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the Department of Marine Resources, Maine Marine Patrol and Wildlife Crime Stoppers.

Now in their 20th year, the annual Sebago Lake and Cumberland County Fishing Derbies held in February are hosted by the Sebago Lake Rotary Club in cooperation with Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Proceeds from the derbies and an annual Polar Dip also benefit a number of other charities, including the statewide Good Shepherd Food Bank based in Auburn, the RSU 14 Backpack Lunch Program and the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

