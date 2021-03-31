The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.
The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 displaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death, according to Wednesday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, the year’s death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.
Death rates overall were highest among Black people and American Indian and Alaska Native people. The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Police identify 2 men found dead in Farmington home
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: April 2-9
-
Nation & World
U.S. deaths up nearly 16% in 2020, highest-ever annual death toll
-
Local & State
Portland delays budget presentation amid questions about federal funding
-
Nation & World
EPA dismisses dozens of key science advisers appointed by Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.