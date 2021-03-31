The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Westbrook Community Center off Bridge Street is up and running.

A “small amount” of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were to be administered on the first day, Wednesday, Mayor Mike Foley said in a live Facebook announcement. The brand of vaccine available will depend on the supply provided, he said.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 50 or older. On April 19, they are expected to become available for ages 16 and over.

Appointments may be made at app.blockitnow.com/consumer/maine-ems.

“We will make more announcements when more vaccines become available,” Foley said.

Parking for the clinic is on the right side of the Community Center and marked with arrows.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: