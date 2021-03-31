Arrests

3/22 at 8:26 p.m. Richard J. Rathbone, 38, of Greenwood Terrace, was arrested in Windham on a warrant.

3/23 at 9:32 p.m. Alana D. Eidemiller, 36, of State Park Road, Casco, was arrested in Windham on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/25 at 12:16 p.m. Roxanne S. Silvia, 32, of Bran Road, was arrested in Windham on a warrant.

3/27 at 10:06 a.m. Erika J. Laplante, 31, of South High Street, Bridgton, was arrested in Windham on charges of violating condition of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

3/28 at 10:23 p.m. Elwood I. Fox, 57, of Evans Ridge Road, was arrested on Adalynn Drive on a warrant.

Summonses

3/25 at 5 a.m. Jonathon P. Ebert, 35, of Stormy Brook Lane, Sebago, was issued a summons in Windham on charges of operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

3/27 at 9:46 p.m. Amy L. Redmond, 45, of Main Street, Raymond, was issued a summons at Hannaford on Roosevelt Trail on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

3/28 at 12:45 a.m. Eric T. Cushman, 34, of Center Road, Gray, was issued a summons at the intersection of Gray Road and Falmouth Road on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: