LEWISTON — To stop a sudden spread of COVID-19 on campus, Bates College on Thursday imposed a “temporary, campus-wide, in-room restriction to significantly reduce in-person interactions.”
The college said it has 34 active student cases in isolation housing and another 50 students, who were close contacts, in quarantine. It expects the number of quarantined students to rise as it continues contact tracing.
This is the worst outbreak at Bates of the potentially deadly disease since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Joshua McIntosh, vice president of campus life, told students that starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, they could not leave campus or leave their residential room, save for limited reasons, until Tuesday afternoon.
He said the college needed to “stabilize the spread of COVID-19 on campus” because of “a sudden, sharp rise in cases” since last weekend.
This story will be updated.
