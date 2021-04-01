In recognition of the recently-formalized Maine Climate Action Plan, The Planeteers of Southern Maine are planning a series of webinars for 2021.

The gala event, What Would Rachel Say? Women Poets Speak, was scheduled for March 31 and featured Maine poets who have taken environmental issues to heart, and have given them voice. Kennebunk’s own Kate Cheney Chappell shared some of her poetry and served as moderator for the rest, including Kathleen Ellis, Megan Grumbling, Natalie Dana Lolar, Meghan Sterling and Melissa Tuckey.

The Planeteers of Southern Maine partnered with Kennebunk Free Library to host the evening, along with a subsequent series of events which pick up on the various pieces that come together to form Maine’s Climate Action Plan. Each session will be framed by a key player on Maine’s Climate Council with local concerns and efforts featured. The series is global in concern, and local in terms of presentation and perspective.

The kick-off, which will introduce the plan and paint the picture of what it means for municipalities and citizens alike, is Monday April 5. It will be led by the Union of Concerned Scientists and feature Dr. Ivan Fernandez. Fernandez is recognized for his work in School of Forest Resources, Climate Change Institute and the School of Food and Agriculture.

Kennebunk is the second township in Maine to have signed off on the Global Covenant of Mayors on Climate Change, which will also be outlined April 5. All following sessions related to the Climate Action Plan will be held Tuesday evenings beginning April 13.

Kennebunk Free Library will compliment the programs with an Earth Day Trivia evening April 6, and a select program that prepares people as citizen scientists and makers. For all program details, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org, where it will be listed as

Climate Action Planet Talk on the calendar page, or follow SoMePlaneteers on Facebook. All sessions are open and free to all.

Libraries schedule April activities

Middle school book group

On Wednesday, April 28, the Middle School of the Kennebunks Book Group will will meet via Zoom to chat and discuss the book. Meetings will run from 2:15 until 3:30 p.m. and is open to teens in sixth to eighth grade.

Book club is being offered by Graves Memorial Public Library and Kennebunk Free Library. Hosts will be Terri Bauld from Graves Library and Jon Roy from Kennebunk Free Library. This month, the group will read “Same Sun Here” by Neela Vaswani and Silas House. Participants can stop by either library to pick up a copy of the book.

Participants are asked to sign up in advance by calling either Graves Library, 967-2778, or Kennebunk Library, 985-2173, and should read the book in advance of the meeting. For more information, call either library.

Teen take-home kits for April

Every week kits will be available to be picked up via curbside at Kennebunk Free Library. Each kit will include the supplies and instructions necessary to complete the weekly project, either a craft or science experiment. Every Monday, at 3 p.m., the troup will meet via Zoom to chat and complete the previous week’s project. For the Zoom link, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86356573384 or see the library calendar.

All teens, ages 10 and up are welcome. The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Friday afternoon gaming

Kennebunk Free Library will host Teen Gaming at 3 p.m. on Fridays as participants play Jackbox.

Jackbox is a multiplayer game that can be played from a distance, all that is needed is a device with internet access. Participants will be given a code to log in and play. The group also occasionally dabbles in Minecraft. The group meets via Zoom at 3 p.m. to chat while gaming.

For the Zoom link, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88980582413 or check the calendar page on the library’s website. Open to all teens, age 10 and up.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

