NEW HIRES

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Loretta Hallock has joined the women’s health team of Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland as medical director. Prior to joining Mercy Women’s Health, Hallock was an attending physician at Yale Northeast Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Shelton, Connecticut. In addition to providing general gynecology services, including annual women’s health screenings, she treats all obstetrics patients, including those with high-risk pregnancies, complex medical conditions and multigestational pregnancies. Hallock is also fluent in Spanish.

Covetrus Inc. of Portland has hired Stacey M. M. Shirra as vice president of global talent management. Shirra’s newly created post is designed to drive the acceleration of the company’s three-year plan. She will be responsible for Covetrus’ global talent strategy and focus on investing in and developing employees and driving an innovative, fast-moving culture. Shirra is also responsible for leading the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Dr. Jonathan Bausman has joined the pediatrics team at InterMed. Bausman attended medical school at the University of New England and completed his residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Before joining InterMed, he worked as a hospitalist for eight years, most recently at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Bausman is also an officer in the Maine Army National Guard.

Portland-based law firm Drummond Woodsum has hired Chris Hatch in its real estate practice, where he will focus on commercial real estate transactions, land use and project development matters. Hatch works with developers, lenders, buyers and sellers of commercial real estate, commercial landlords and tenants as a sale agreement negotiator and drafter. Hatch began his career as a litigator in Virginia before returning to Maine in 2017, when he shifted his practice to commercial real estate law and joined a Bangor-area law firm.

Portland-based law firm Verrill has hired Nate Menard as an associate attorney in the firm’s environmental and energy law practice. He previously served on active duty as a judge advocate and assistant to the general counsel in the Army Office of the General Counsel Honors Program before joining Verrill. Prior to his government service, Menard worked as an associate attorney at a law firm in New York City and interned for Judge Bruce Selya of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and a U.S. Attorney’s Office.

PROMOTIONS

Jason Jendrasko of Westbrook construction firm Benchmark has been promoted from business development manager to vice president. He will oversee sales and marketing as well as stewarding employee growth and continuing to cultivate the team’s operational environment. Jendrasko has worked in all aspects of construction throughout the country over the past 15-plus years and is a natural fit for the role of vice president.

Benchmark also has promoted Justin Gammon from site superintendent to assistant project manager. Gammon will work closely with office personnel to assist in estimating, project management and project scheduling. Having supervised all types of construction, he brings a solid understanding of building systems, subcontractor roles and responsibilities, as well as schedule reliability. Gammon also will be working with management to strengthen the firm’s safety program.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Portland City Council has confirmed the appointment of Luisa Deprez and the reappointment of Shirley Peterson to the Portland Housing Authority board of commissioners, each for a five-year term. Deprez succeeds Mariar Balow, who served for more than eight years. Deprez has dedicated her life to studying and addressing the challenges of poverty, safety nets and the critical importance of meeting basic human needs, and has been a tireless advocate for social justice. Deprez retired from the University of Southern Maine in 2015 after a 40-year career of teaching, writing, administration and community service. Peterson has served on the Portland Housing Authority board of commissioners since 2008. With this reappointment, she continues her service with fellow commissioners Tom Valleau, Christian MilNeil, Robyn Tucker, Kristin Blum, Monique Mutumwinka and Deprez.

AWARDS AND CERTIFICATIONS

Katie Brann, a financial adviser at Golden Pond Wealth Management in Waterville, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the Certified Financial Planner and CFP certification. The CFP designation identifies advisers who have met the rigorous requirements of the board, have completed financial planning coursework and have passed the certification exam covering the following areas: financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning, retirement planning and estate planning. Brann is a graduate of Boston University and joined Golden Pond in April 2019, overseeing all of its financial planning services and is its specialist in environmental, social and governance investing.

