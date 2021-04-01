As a man named Eric, born in Norway (Maine) and a graduate of Oxford Hills High School, I must say that I am all in favor of the Viking funeral movement.

I consider myself death-positive and have already planned the rest of my passing: bagpipes playing the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” theme, and a headstone printed in Comic Sans so I can continue to annoy people well after my death.

Is it disrespectful to do things in a manner that may not be traditional or well accepted? Not if it’s what you want for yourself. How is it better to lay rotting in a box, pumped full of chemicals that seep into the groundwater?

Eric Taylor
Brunswick

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles