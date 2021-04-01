As a man named Eric, born in Norway (Maine) and a graduate of Oxford Hills High School, I must say that I am all in favor of the Viking funeral movement.
I consider myself death-positive and have already planned the rest of my passing: bagpipes playing the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” theme, and a headstone printed in Comic Sans so I can continue to annoy people well after my death.
Is it disrespectful to do things in a manner that may not be traditional or well accepted? Not if it’s what you want for yourself. How is it better to lay rotting in a box, pumped full of chemicals that seep into the groundwater?
Eric Taylor
Brunswick
