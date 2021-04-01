Plans for a new public bus route around the Portland peninsula have been paused so the Greater Portland Metro regional transit agency can study the proposal further and align changes to a regional public transportation redesign.

The proposed changes, intended to improve service, would have eliminated some routes in downtown Portland and established a “circulator” that would run both ways around the peninsula perimeter and offer night service.

Some regular riders, including older people and those with disabilities, opposed the changes, which they said put bus routes further away from their homes and would mean longer walks to bus stations.

The plans were supposed to go into effect late in 2022. Instead, Metro intends to work with other transit agencies to align and improve regional service. A plan, called Transit Together, is meant to be published late next year.

“Transit networks function best when they are planned and operated in a comprehensive and integrated manner,” said Metro General Manager Greg Jordan in a news release.

“We’ve heard many of our riders living on the peninsula tell us how important it is to maintain door-to-door services for people with mobility challenges,” Jordan said. “To best meet those needs and build a better overall transit system that attracts new riders, we know we’ll achieve better outcomes if we opt for a regional approach.”

Announced last month, Transit Tomorrow plans to study all the bus routes across southern Maine including those from Metro, South Portland Bus Service, Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit, the Regional Transportation Program and York County Community Action.

Poor coordination has made getting around the region using different agencies a frustrating and time-consuming process for some riders, even as the number of people using public transportation reached record highs in the year before the pandemic.

Transit Tomorrow, coordinated by the Greater Portland Council of Governments, intends to recommend route changes to improve efficiency and ridership and examine ways the disparate transit agencies could make administration and organization more efficient.

