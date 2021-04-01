Thursday night’s season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns, a person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Thursday because no formal announcement had been made about the postponement.

On Wednesday, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said that one of the team’s players had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, before the team left spring training camp.

Rizzo said four other players and one staff member were following quarantine protocols after contact tracing determined they were in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Rizzo did not identify any of those involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.