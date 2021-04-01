Yarmouth-based singer-songwriter Tim Winchester released his first album, “Into the Open,” on January 11. Originally from Auburn, Massachusetts, Winchester has called Maine home for almost 11 years. He first learned chords and fingerpicking on a guitar from his father when he was about 12 years old.

Winchester spent many years playing electric guitar in bands but didn’t take a stab at songwriting until his late 30s and early 40s, when he returned to the acoustic roots of his youth.

Lately, Winchester said his influences have included Gregory Alan Isakov, Jeffrey Foucault, Passenger, Angus & Julia Stone and Mark Knopfler.

“Into the Open” was recorded and mixed by Jason Phelps at Acadia Recording Company in Portland and was produced by Winchester and Phelps with mastering done by Pat Keane.

You’ll hear Winchester on vocals and acoustic guitar; Ellie Begin on cello, piano and backing vocals; Jason Phelps on bass; Pete Morse on electric guitar and Janice O’Rourke on backing vocals.

Here’s the album’s opening track, “One of a Kind:”

