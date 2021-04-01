The Boston Red Sox announced that Thursday’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed until Friday because of inclement weather.
Tickets for today’s game will be honored on Friday. The game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m., with pregame ceremonies to start at 1:40 p.m.
“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in news release. “The built-in day off (on Friday) was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision.”
