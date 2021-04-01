Arrests

3/22 at 12:58 p.m. Justin Raschak, 32, of Gordon Farms Road, Gorham, was arrested on Expedition Drive on charges of terrorizing and criminal threatening.

3/22 at 5:34 p.m. Daniel Dearborn, 47, of Cape Road, Limington, was arrested on Gorham Road on a charge of violating bail condition of release.

3/23 at 4:47 p.m. Laurie Shawn Fulmer, 28, of Beech Circle, Gorham, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard on a warrant.

3/26 at 12:36 a.m. Kayla Spengler, 31, of Jones Creek Drive, was arrested on Jones Creek Drive on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime.

3/26 at 4:59 p.m. Joshua Stuart Laws, 46, of West Linn, Oregon, was arrested on Gorham Road on charges of criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

3/22 at 8:46 a.m. William Ryan, 35, of Randall Lake Road, Parsonsfield, was issued a summons on Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

3/22 at 5:01 p.m. Kevin Clougherty, 53, of Turkey Lane, Turner, was issued a summons on Scarborough Drive on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

3/22 at 10:09 p.m. Emilie Lafreniere, 30, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Payne Road on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/23 at 9:56 p.m. Christopher Pelonzi, 30, of Earle Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons (no charges given), on Southborough Drive.

3/25 at 9:43 a.m. Freedom Price, 45, of Gray, was issued a summons on Payne Road on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property.

3/26 at 9:40 p.m. Randall David Howard, 18, of Pleasant Hill Road, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

3/22 at 7:49 a.m. Alarm call on Quadrant Lane.

3/22 at 8:22 a.m. Odor investigation on Burnham Road.

3/22 at 11:09 a.m. Odor investigation on Municipal Drive.

3/22 at 6:08 p.m. Odor investigation on Burnham Road.

3/22 at 9:24 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Oak Drive.

3/23 at 9:07 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/23 at 2:30 p.m. Fire alarm issue on Manson Libby Road.

3/23 at 3 p.m. Alarm call on Haigis Parkway.

3/23 at 10:42 p.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

3/24 at 1:57 p.m. Alarm call on Tenney Lane.

3/24 at 4:36 p.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

3/24 at 8:21 p.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

3/25 at 11:05 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Tall Pines Road.

3/26 at 1:17 p.m. Marine water rescue on Pine Point Road.

3/26 at 4:27 p.m. Assist other agency on Black Point Road.

3/26 at 7:08 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

3/26 at 8:12 p.m. Water problem or carbon monoxide detector on Leighton Farm Road.

3/27 at 7:53 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Oceanwood Drive.

3/28 at 2:03 a.m. Structure fire on Beech Ridge Road.

3/28 at 9:42 a.m. Chimney fire on Pine Point Road.

3/28 at 5:33 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from March 22-28.

