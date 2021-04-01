NORRIDGEWOCK — The man shot by a Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy last week has been released from the hospital and booked at the Somerset County Jail.

Trever A. Caouette, 24, of Skowhegan, is charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, which Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said on Thursday was a handgun. Caouette was transported to Somerset County Jail and booked on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.

Mitchell said that bail had been set at $25,000 cash. On Thursday afternoon, Mitchell did not believe that Caouette had made bail.

Other details on what unfolded last Friday and what led to shots being fired are still not clear a week later. Mitchell added that the affidavit describing the events has been impounded as the state Attorney General’s office investigates further.

Caouette was shot by Deputy Michael Lyman and underwent surgery last Friday morning at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after having been transported from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

“The interaction resulted in an armed confrontation, and during that confrontation, a deputy shot the male,” Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said last week.

In accordance with policy concerning officer involved shootings, Lyman has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the shooting is investigated.

On Friday, March 26, at about 1:45 a.m., Somerset County deputies were involved in an armed confrontation on Mechanic Street, while investigating a vehicle crash near a seasonal house close to the Kennebec River and not far from Oosoola Park on Route 2. The truck involved in the crash is registered to Caouette.

The investigation is being handled by the state Attorney General’s Office, which the Sheriff’s Office notified of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting in the efforts last week were Maine State Police and Skowhegan and Fairfield police departments.

