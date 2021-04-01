Arrests

2/26 at 3:55 a.m. Shaun Trynor, 56, listed as a transient, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and operating under the influence.

2/27 at 4:02 a.m. Devan MacMillan, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on a warrant.

2/28 at 5:50 a.m. Bobby Richardson, 44, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal threatening and violating condition of release.

2/28 at 4:36 p.m. Christopher Regoja, 43, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on charges of use of drug paraphernalia and aggravated criminal trespass.

2/28 at 6:06 p.m. Lance Graham, 47, of Hollis Center, was arrested on Main Street on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

3/1 at 1:31 a.m. Winfield Doyle Jr., 45, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on charges of robbery and domestic violence assault.

3/1 at 4:30 p.m. James Sampson, 31, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

3/1 at 6:01 p.m. Richard Palm, 22, of Brunswick, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on a warrant.

3/1 at 8:26 p.m. Jonathan Hillier, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/2 at 4:50 p.m. Dean Caton, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on charges of criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and trafficking in prison on contraband.

3/3 at 1:38 a.m. Jeremy Hall, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street on charges of unlawful possession a scheduled drug or drugs and operating under the influence (alcohol).

3/4 at 12:07 a.m. Kenneth Chase, 52, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on a warrant.

3/4 at 1:18 a.m. Jeffrey Walsh, 53, of South Portland, was arrested on Cash Corner on a warrants and on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/4 at 1:43 a.m. Amanda Tracy, 22, of Standish, was arrested on Broadway on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

3/4 at 4:02 p.m. Eric Brewer, 42, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on a warrant.

3/4 at 1:02 p.m. Nicholas Lavoie, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registry, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/4 at 11:30 p.m. Sharon Price, 62, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of theft of services.

3/5 at 12:54 a.m. Alyssa Freeman, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

Summonses

3/1 at 12:57 a.m. Stephanie Lukuikl Mbiyavanga, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

3/1 at 12:50 p.m. James Daniel Sampson, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/1 at 8:07 p.m. Kurtis Dyer, 59, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street on charges of criminal threatening, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, obstructing government administration and refusing to sign a uniform summons.

3/2 at 6:28 a.m. Michael Madsen, 42, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cash Corner on charges of operating after registration and failure to register a motor vehicle.

3/3 at 8:19 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Mall Road on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

3/3 at 10:17 p.m. Kyle Morgan, 24, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

3/4 at 12:12 p.m. Ej Nye, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry.

3/4 at 12:21 p.m. Robert Wayne Simonton, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry.

3/4 at 12:25 p.m. Stanley Dennison, 52, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

Fire calls

3/23 at 2:21 a.m. False alarm on Carignan Avenue.

3/23 at 10:20 a.m. Chemical spill or leak on Main Street.

3/23 at 2:48 p.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Aviation Boulevard.

3/24 at 10:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

3/24 at 6:46 p.m. False alarm on Clarks Pond Parkway.

3/25 at 3:31 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Summit (terrace or street not given).

3/25 at 11:17 a.m. Good intent call on Waterman Drive.

3/26 at 10:34 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Cloyster Road.

3/27 at 1:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gorham Road.

3/27 at 11:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

3/27 at 12:57 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

3/27 at 1:57 p.m. False alarm on Preble Street.

3/27 at 2:08 p.m. Outside fire on Market Street.

3/27 at 6:22 p.m. False alarm on Taylor Street.

3/27 at 8:57 p.m. Cooking fire on Broadway.

3/28 at 4 a.m. Assist person on Harborview Avenue.

3/28 at 12:20 p.m. Water or steam leak on Chase Street.

3/27 at 6:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Scarborough Connector.

3/29 at 9:56 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

3/29 at 12:10 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Nelson Road.

3/29 at 4:11 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Fort Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 71 calls from March 23-29.

