JUPITER, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are now Florida homeowners.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy an 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.
The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.
On top of the home price, new residents must pay a $195,000 membership fee. The community features a marina that can accommodate large yachts, 45 holes of golf and tennis courts.
Trump Jr., 43, is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, the family’s business group. Guilfoyle, 52, is a former Fox News personality. Both are active in Republican politics.
The couple have been dating for about three years. Guilfoyle was previously married to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Court upholds 48-year prison sentence for Marissa Kennedy’s mother
-
Business
Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
-
Nation & World
Rep. Gaetz should be removed from committee if sex claims are true, Pelosi says
-
New England Patriots
Patriots still have choice to make with Stephon Gilmore
-
Local & State
Growing Maine case surge threatens vaccination progress
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.