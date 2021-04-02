The superintendent of Falmouth schools will leave the district to take over as superintendent in Scarborough at the end of the school year.

Geoff Bruno has served as superintendent in Falmouth for the last seven years and will start in Scarborough July 1, according to a news release Friday from the Scarborough Board of Education.

“The board has the utmost confidence that Mr. Bruno’s experience and dedication to education will ensure that Scarborough Public Schools continues to be an outstanding place for our students to grow, learn and thrive,” the release said. “The ability to attract a superintendent of such high caliber reflects Scarborough’s long-standing commitment to excellence.”

Prior to coming to Maine in June 2014, Bruno spent most of his career as an educator in the greater Boston area, serving as a K-12 director for curriculum and instruction and middle school principal in Saugus, Massachusetts, assistant principal in Hopkinton and Georgetown and head of school at Community Day Charter Public School in Lawrence. He also taught science and outdoor education prior to taking on district and school leadership roles.

Bruno replaces Sanford Prince, who was appointed to a one-year position as interim superintendent in 2019 and then received a contract extension through June 2021. He announced earlier this school year that he planned to retire after 40 years working in education.

