YORK — Family, friends and supporters gathered at Short Sands Beach under cold gray skies patched with blue Friday night to mourn the death of Rhonda Pattelena, the 35-year-old Massachusetts woman who died in a gruesome attack on the beach a week before.

Pattelena’s best friend organized the celebration of her life at the Pavilion at Ellis Park in front of Shorts Sands Beach, a favorite place of Pattelena’s to visit. About 200 people were at the 7:15 p.m. candlelight vigil, which was open to the public and was intended to help reclaim the beach as a place of love and light. Pattelena was a medical assistant, and was studying to become a nurse.

IF YOU NEED HELP If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, help is available through the Statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline: 1-866-834-HELP • Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

• Through These Doors, Cumberland County, 1-800-537-6066 or 207-874-1973

• Caring Unlimited, York County, 1-800-239-7298

• Safe Voices, Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties, 1-800-559-2927

• Immigrant Resource Center of Maine

• Family Violence Project, Kennebec and Somerset counties, 1-877-890-7788

• New Hope for Women, Wald, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc counties, 1-800-522-3304

• Partners for Peace, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, 1-800-863-9909

• Next Step Domestic Violence Project, Hancock and Washington counties, 1-800-315-5579

• Hope and Justice Project, Aroostook County, 1-800-439-2323 Online resources include:

• The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

• Links to Cumberland County resources are available at throughthesedoors.org

• Links to York County domestic violence resources are available at caring-unlimited.org

Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, of Bedford, Massachusetts, is charged with a single count of murder in Pattelena’s death. They were domestic partners. Buchanan is being held without bail in York County Jail, and a judge has granted his attorney’s request for a mental health evaluation.

A childhood friend who helped organize Friday’s vigil, Melissa Matranga of Reading, Massachusetts, said the York beach was one of Pattelena’s favorite places to visit. She was a single mother of three boys, ages 17, 14, and 2. The boys will live with their grandmother, according to family.

Multiple people called 911 just before 4 p.m. March 26 to report the assault, which was recorded on surveillance video. They described a man beating and dragging another person behind a rock. An autopsy concluded Pattelena died of blunt force injury to the head, and police collected a rock as evidence. Police quickly detained Buchanan, who told authorities he “blacked out” at the time of the attack, according to an affidavit.

Caring Unlimited, a domestic violence resource center, livestreamed Friday’s memorial for those unable to attend. At the time of Friday’s vigil, a GoFundMe campaign created by Matranga had raised more than $49,000 for her family.

“Rhonda was a beautiful, loving, caring and generous person, she had such a big heart, she was always smiling and laughing,” Matranga wrote on the GoFundMe website. “She was so full of life.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: