YORK — Family, friends and supporters gathered at Short Sands Beach under cold gray skies patched with blue Friday night to mourn the death of Rhonda Pattelena, the 35-year-old Massachusetts woman who died in a gruesome attack on the beach a week before.
Pattelena’s best friend organized the celebration of her life at the Pavilion at Ellis Park in front of Shorts Sands Beach, a favorite place of Pattelena’s to visit. About 200 people were at the 7:15 p.m. candlelight vigil, which was open to the public and was intended to help reclaim the beach as a place of love and light. Pattelena was a medical assistant, and was studying to become a nurse.
Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, of Bedford, Massachusetts, is charged with a single count of murder in Pattelena’s death. They were domestic partners. Buchanan is being held without bail in York County Jail, and a judge has granted his attorney’s request for a mental health evaluation.
A childhood friend who helped organize Friday’s vigil, Melissa Matranga of Reading, Massachusetts, said the York beach was one of Pattelena’s favorite places to visit. She was a single mother of three boys, ages 17, 14, and 2. The boys will live with their grandmother, according to family.
Multiple people called 911 just before 4 p.m. March 26 to report the assault, which was recorded on surveillance video. They described a man beating and dragging another person behind a rock. An autopsy concluded Pattelena died of blunt force injury to the head, and police collected a rock as evidence. Police quickly detained Buchanan, who told authorities he “blacked out” at the time of the attack, according to an affidavit.
Caring Unlimited, a domestic violence resource center, livestreamed Friday’s memorial for those unable to attend. At the time of Friday’s vigil, a GoFundMe campaign created by Matranga had raised more than $49,000 for her family.
“Rhonda was a beautiful, loving, caring and generous person, she had such a big heart, she was always smiling and laughing,” Matranga wrote on the GoFundMe website. “She was so full of life.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Family, friends, supporters gather on York beach to mourn Rhonda Pattelena
-
Sports
College football preview: Villanova (1-1) at Maine (2-1)
-
Nation & World
Officer killed in attack outside Capitol was an 18-year veteran
-
Business
Grueling lockdown has Toronto businesses at breaking point
-
Local & State
Journalist Leonard Pitts Jr. to receive Colby College’s Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award