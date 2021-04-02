Re: “Letter to the editor: To prevent drowning, stimulus money better spent on life vest than on tattoos” (March 30):

Tuesday’s letters to the editor included a response to a March 22 story that mentioned a young man who planned to use his stimulus money to buy a motorcycle and tattoos for the top of his feet. The letter writer (Rollanda Graumann) suggested that he would be better served by going “to Walmart and buy himself an adult-size life vest.”

While I would not choose to spend my stimulus money in the same way as Tim Adams, I would point out that his spending will keep the money local, and thus will stimulate our economy, instead of adding it to the billions in the Walton family’s pockets.

Buy and donate locally!

Lawrence Jamieson

Portland

