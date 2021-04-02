The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a significant increase in new infections even as the Mills administration prepares to expand vaccine eligibility in the state.

Friday marks the first time that the number of new cases exceeded 400 in one day since February 2. At the time, Maine’s case numbers were on a downward trajectory, after a week at the beginning of January when the state saw several 800-plus days. But cases are once again rising in Maine and nationally, threatening progress in controlling the deadly disease with vaccinations.

There were no new deaths reported on Friday, however.

With the 401 new infections, Maine’s seven-day rolling average of new cases jumped to 253, up from 198 a week earlier and an average of 137 daily cases for the week ending February 20.

To date, there have been 744 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state and the Maine CDC has tracked a total of 51,189 confirmed or probable cases of the viral disease since March 2020.

Maine’s vaccination campaign is gaining momentum, however, and is expected to accelerate even faster next week thanks to potentially large increases in shipments of doses from the federal government.

As of Friday morning, 435,700 individuals — or 32.4 percent of Maine residents — had received at least one dose of vaccine while second or final shots had been administered to 277,098 individuals, representing 20.6 percent of the population.

On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills expanded Maine’s eligibility window to all state residents age 16 and older starting on April 7. The decision means that an estimated 470,000 Mainers will be eligible to receive a shot 12 days earlier than previously planned, although Mills urged residents to be patient with health care providers as they attempt to reserve appointments.

