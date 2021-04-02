NEW YORK — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

RAPTORS 130, WARRIORS 77: Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters and Toronto routed Golden State in Tampa, Florida, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Toronto shot 53.4% and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

