The Ogunquit Playhouse will create an open-air, covered outdoor theater and present four musicals this summer, including a regional premiere of “Escape to Margaritaville” with the music of Jimmy Buffett, and the world premiere of “Mystic Pizza,” based on the 1980s movie.

Bradford T. Kenney, executive artistic director, said in a news release that the theater would create the 25,000-square-foot Playhouse Pavilion on the south lawn, a covered venue with a 75-foot wide stage that will be fully wired for lights and sound. Audiences will sit in pods of two seats, and the shows will be presented in slimmed down, 90-minute versions without intermission.

The season begins June 16 with “Spamalot,” followed by “Escape to Margaritaville” opening July 14, “Mystic Pizza” opening Sept. 1, and “Young Frankenstein” opening Oct. 6. The season will close on Halloween.

The playhouse said in the release it will not require audience members to prove they are vaccinated, but the playhouse “encourages all our patrons and guests to get vaccinated for their own safety and the safety of those around them. We are also making it clear that everyone on campus – staff, artists, and patrons alike – adhere to current State and Federal CDC guidelines for social distancing. Masks will be required at all times, except when eating and drinking. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without one. And patron traffic flow will be managed to ensure the safest, most efficient arrival and departure from the campus.”

The release did not say how many people the pavilion will accommodate, but tickets will go on sale beginning April 19 to members and April 26 to the general public.

