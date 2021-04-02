Topsham selectmen on Thursday voted 5-0 to explore the possibility of hosting a Topsham-based small business expo in September to promote small businesses.

Chairperson David Douglass said the town is aware there are several hundred small businesses in town, but they’re not widely known. The businesses could use some form of advertising and customer outreach to help support their businesses, he said. That is something the board of selectmen should take on and support.

Douglass said he wants the event to be an annual, once-a-year event held in early summer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is proposing to hold the first small business expo on a Saturday in September.

It wouldn’t be a craft fair that draws customers to buy things, but rather an opportunity for businesses to sell themselves and show what their business does, Douglass said. Whether it’s a woodworker or jewelry maker, Douglass said he envisions inviting businesses to set up pop-up tents or tables in the parking lot of the municipal building on a Saturday to put their products on display.

Selectman Ruth Lyons said the town previously had a small business committee to help support small businesses. The problem is that many of the small businesses in Topsham are one-person operations so it is difficult for them to get away to participate on a committee.

Lyons said she fully supports holding a small business expo.

“I see it as they know the town of Topsham and the board of selectmen are supporting them and we are encouraging them,” Lyons said. “I think always, the town needs to stand behind their businesses and to do this, I think it makes a big statement.”

Selectmen Roland Tufts suggested selectmen also consider holding a virtual event on the town’s website so people to inspect and learn more about the businesses.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: