SCARBOROUGH — This spring, Unitil Corporation will begin a pipeline project on Gorham Road, replacing 3,000 feet of pipe.

The company announced in a press release that the project will take place between the Nonesuch River near Ridgeway Road and Dragon Fly Drive. The work is expected to last through August.

There will be no disruption to natural gas service, the release said.

“During construction activities, speeds will be reduced within the work zones and heavy truck traffic will be detoured to Haigis Parkway and Payne Road,” the release said.

Unitil will work with town officials throughout the project, Alec O’Meara, Unitil media relations manager, said.

“We’ve been working closely with town officials to minimize disruption where possible and will continue to do so, but we do recommend seeking alternative routes while construction is ongoing,” O’Meara said.

The gas and electricity provider previously worked on a section of Gorham Road between Maple Avenue and Route 1 in Scarborough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: