Your excellent March 28 editorial, “Our View: Transit plan lays out route for future growth” (Page D2), demonstrates the need for a transportation plan for the whole state if we are to avoid sprawl and keep the quality of life people love in Maine.

There are two vital, forward-looking initiatives being heard this year by the Legislature’s Transportation Committee. The first, L.D. 227, requests a study for passenger train service from Brunswick through Augusta to Bangor. This route would allow 90 percent of Mainers to access a rail system within an hour of their home and would build on the great Downeaster service to Portland, Boston and beyond. The second initiative is L.D. 991, asking for a final study for train service from Portland to Lewiston-Auburn.

The “Transit Tomorrow” report is a great beginning for the Portland area, but visionary plans are needed for the entire state of Maine, and L.D. 227 and L.D. 991 are two bills to launch the process.

Peter Cole

Topsham

