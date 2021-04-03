INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs banked in a shot at the buzzer from just inside the half-court logo Saturday night to lift the Bulldogs to a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA and move them one win away from an undefeated season and a national title.

It was the best game of the tournament, and, considering the stakes, maybe the best finish in the history of March Madness – a bank shot from near midcourt to keep a perfect season alive.

What should come as no surprise from a team this good: It’s a shot the Bulldogs practice all the time.

“Every day in shootaround before the game, we shoot half-courters,” Suggs said. “I haven’t been making my half-courters, but I got it with confidence, put it up. It’s crazy. I can’t come to words right now.”

After the shot went in, Suggs ran to the mostly empty press row, jumped up on the table, pumped his fists and let out a huge yell to the crowd of 8,000-or-so socially distanced fans. The refs checked to make sure he got the shot off before the buzzer sounded. He did, and the Bulldogs (31-0) moved on to Monday night’s final, where they’ll play Baylor for the title.

They are the first team to bring an undefeated record into the championship game since Larry Bird and Indiana State in 1979. Indiana was the last undefeated champion in 1976.

Even without Suggs’ shot, it would’ve been hard to beat this game for pure excitement.

Was it the greatest game ever?

“I’d say no because we didn’t win,” UCLA Coach Mick Cronin said.

Still, it featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes and an 11th-seeded UCLA team that simply wouldn’t give in. Even though they lost, the Bruins snapped a streak of 27 straight double-digit wins by Mark Few’s juggernaut.

UCLA (22-10) was the first team to lead Gonzaga in the second half over five games of tournament play and, in fact, had a chance to win at the end of regulation.

With the game tied at 81, Johnny Juzang was taking it hard to the hoop in the final seconds when Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, playing with four fouls, stepped into the paint, planted his feet and took a charge.

Gonzaga tried a Grant Hill-to-Christian Laettner full-court pass with 0.7 seconds left to try to win in regulation. It didn’t connect. Five minutes later, Suggs may have very possibly knocked Laettner’s shot down a spot on the list of all-timers.

“We made a lucky one at the end, but I’m just telling you he makes those ones all the time in practice,” Few said. “He’s just got this magical aura about him. I knew when he shot it it was going in.”

Before that, Suggs’ best play might have been his rejection of Cody Riley (14 points, 10 rebounds), who looked to be going in unhindered for a dunk that would have put UCLA up by two at the 2-minute mark. Suggs got the block, then fed Timme for a dunk that instead gave Gonzaga a slight advantage.