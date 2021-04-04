“During the pandemic, I have been reading many of the books which were in my ‘books to read’ stack, beside my bed. Slowly but surely, I am whittling it down!

“Today I am midway through ‘The Namesake’ by Jhumpa Lahiri (who also wrote ‘Interpreter of Maladies’) and hate to put it down. I’m not sure if it’s the author’s distinctive writing or the compelling story about a first-generation American whose parents emigrated from India and who struggles with the differences between his American-ness, his parent’s Indian-ness, and the tensions their traditions and his attraction to the American life-style imbues in him. Can’t wait to read what’s coming in the second half!

“Last week I read Monica Wood’s ‘Any Bitter Thing’ and loved it. An intriguing story, almost a mystery, set in Maine that I want my friends to read so we can talk about it.

“The week before that it was ‘The Falls’ by Joyce Carol Oates. Again, a really good story, set in Niagara Falls that unfolds in surprising ways. I recommend all three, which, by the way, came from the Old Orchard Beach Book Shed.” — CATHY LARKIN, Ocean Park

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – recede (at least we hope so). Was it a need to escape, a need to dig deeper? Something else? Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

