The Exit 53 ramp of the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth was closed Sunday night after a motor vehicle traveling southbound went off the highway and landed upside down in a ditch.

The Maine Turnpike Authority issued an alert warning motorists to expect travel delays following the crash, which was reported to police around 6:10 p.m. The crash, according to the MTA, occurred on the exit ramp. A motorist passing through the area said the vehicle landed upside down in a ditch.

The Falmouth Police and Fire Department dispatched an ambulance to the accident scene, and one person was transported to a local hospital.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said the accident is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police.

Exit 53 remained closed as of 7:40 p.m. No additional information is available at this time.

