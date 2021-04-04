A couple was displaced from a home at 57 Campbell’s Pond Road in West Bath after a fire broke out just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters saved the home and most of the damage is to the exterior of the house, according to West Bath Fire Chief Jonathan Beane. While not habitable due to smoke damage, the home can be repaired, he said.
No one was hurt due to the fire. The residents, who were home at the time, heard the smoke alarms going off and discovered smoke and flames in a mudroom. Beane said he believes the fire started outside the home.
The fire is not suspicious but the cause is still under investigation with help from the state fire marshal’s office, Beane said.
Fire departments from five neighboring towns helped extinguish the fire, Beane said. The road was temporarily blocked but was open by 9 p.m. Saturday when firefighters left the scene.
According to the town’s 2020 real estate tax commitment records, the home belongs to Scott Catherine Funston.
