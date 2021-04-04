Gov. Mills has kept Maine’s COVID-19 infection and death rates among the very lowest in the country. Her amazing performance puts her in the top tier of world leaders who amassed miraculous records in fighting the pandemic. And Gov. Mills is up for re-election in two years, and there’s plenty of time to tout that record.

But the saddest part of Gov. Mills’ record is that to keep the largest number of people alive, she had to ignore the radical, contraindicated-for-a-pandemic demands of Republicans in the Maine Legislature. If Gov. Mills had been bipartisan with the Republicans’ harebrained ideas – not wearing a mask, refusing social distancing – thousands more Mainers would have died. We needed protection from the Republican Party as much as from the virus.

Republican legislators will continue with their destructive games over the budget, but keep their deadly policies in mind: Ignore them! Bipartisanship with the Republican Party is deadly!

Bob Jean

Lubec

