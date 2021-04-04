Welcome to Clover Way, Falmouth’s newest subdivision. This neighborhood features 20 duplex condominium units, designed to maximize privacy and convenience by sharing two-car garage walls. The association handles lawn maintenance, plowing and shoveling so you can relax and enjoy your new home.

Located close to Interstate 95 and just a 15-minute drive to downtown Portland, the neighborhood is near West Falmouth Crossing for groceries and other amenities. There are nearby walking trails and preserves to explore, and right up Gray Rd. is Harmon’s Lunch, a legendary local spot for cheeseburgers. The gorgeous Lakes Region is half an hour away.

Unit 2 on Clover Way has 2,600 SF of living space and features a first-floor primary suite with walk-in closet and full bath. An open concept kitchen-living area is big enough for a dining space with access to a covered patio. Tuck an office or play area into the flex space. On the second level are two bedrooms and a full bath.

Homes on Clover Way will start being ready for move-in over the next couple months, so there is still time for buyers to put the finishing touches on their home. Single-story plans with 1,800 SF of living space are also available.

Clover Way, Unit 2 is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous