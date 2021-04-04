SCARBOROUGH – Jackie was born at home on Sept. 19, 1933 to Esther and Everett Brooks on Manning St., Needham Heights, Mass. She attended the Avery School, Carter School and Needham Jr. High and High School, graduating from Needham High in 1951. She went on to Gorham State Teachers College, graduating in 1955, as Senior Class Vice President. On June 25, 1955 she married Railton Greenwood Jr., just after Ray’s graduation from Bowdoin College. They lived one year in Augusta, then on to Natick, Westboro and Needham Mass. Next to East Greenwich, R.I. and Berkeley Heights, N.J. as Ray was transferred by IBM. They then spent a short time in Upland, Calif. then back to Maine, living in Scarborough. Jackie taught school in Augusta, Natick and Needham and was a substitute teacher in Scarborough. She then joined her friend Connie Martin and opened Scarborough Floral Originals on Route 1. After Ray’s death in 1988, she went back to school to become a realtor with Agency 1. She was active in many organizations in Scarborough, serving as president of the historical society, president of the garden club, member of the Hunnewell House Restoration Committee and traveled about the state with Clark Libby and his slideshow of the Hunnewell House, the story of Richard Hunnewell and his family. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Railton; her parents; her brother, Donald of California and her brother, Steve of New Jersey.She is survived by her son, Mike and his daughter Nicole; her son, Mark and his children Sara, Maura and Thomas; and her son, Matt and his children Morgan and Mitchel. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Willow, Olivia and Rowan. Services to be held April 10 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie’s memory to one of the following:American Cancer Society,P.O. Box 350,Westbrook, ME 04092-3438 American Heart Association,51 U.S. Route 1, Suite M,Scarborough, ME 04074 Alzheimer’s Association,383 U.S. Route One #2C,Scarborough, ME 04074

