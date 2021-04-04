SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary Theresa Conroy, 92, died peacefully on March 31, 2021 at the Gorham House, with her family around her, following a seven-year battle with Dementia. Mary was born on August 31, 1928 at Queen’s Hospital, Portland, the daughter of the late James and Delia Conroy. She lived in South Portland where she graduated from South Portland High School. Mary started her career by working for the telephone company in Portland and after getting a promotion she moved to Belmont, Mass., where she lived and worked for 40 years. Never to keep still, she went to work for Mclean Hospital in Belmont, Mass. for another 10 years.Mary had many likes in her life, she loved traveling, especially to Ireland, and was very proud of her heritage. St. Patrick’s Day was one of her favorite holidays, the music started early in the morning and ended very late in the evening, after celebrating with her friends. She belonged to a skiing club and enjoyed skiing in Canada. Mary had many friends in Maine and Massachusetts, she enjoyed weekend trips, sightseeing, shopping and always loved to go out to lunch. Mary moved back to Maine in 1998 and bought a condo in Scarborough, which she loved and enjoyed for 14 years. She then moved to the Gorham House in 2014. There she received loving care from all of the staff. Mary was able to participate in many activities going on bus rides, going to church at St. Ann’s in Gorham, and especially enjoyed the Christmas program with music, singing and dancing. In her free time, she loved watching the Red Sox. We will be forever grateful for the love and support through this journey especially during this last year. The staff at the Gorham House all became an extension of the family. Thank you very much for everything. You are all angels from heaven.Mary is survived by Joseph Benjamin and Claudette DeRoche and Donald and Mary Anne Landry. Mary was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Ann Conroy and Eileen Conroy. Visiting hours celebrating Mary’s life will be held on Friday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Following state mandates, masks are required for all services. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may contributions in Mary’s memory to:Gorham House Activities Department,50 New Portland Rd.,Gorham, ME 04038

