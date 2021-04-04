SACO – Known as Roger by his colleagues, “Bud” by his family and “Hog” by his friends, Roger A. Wentworth Jr. passed away on March 31, 2021 due to complications from lung cancer.

He is survived by Barb, his amazing wife of 46 years; his sons, Kory, Kevin and Kyle (of whom he was incredibly proud), his daughters-in-law, Kristi, Kaela and Crystal; his seven grandchildren, Taryn, Breanna, Karla, Asa, Iris, Orin and Lincoln; and his beloved brother, Bob and his children Jen and Jeff. He will also be missed by his cousin, Trish; his father-in-law, Erv; and his siblings-in-law, Jeff and Donna and Chris; as well as many dear friends and colleagues.

Roger/Bud/Hog was an accomplished athlete in track, bowling, fishing and golfing and a dedicated student at Thornton Academy, University of Maine at Orono and University of Missouri. He was a world traveler with Barb and her family, an adventurous cook and a distinguished clinician helping children and their families for over 20 years at Spurwink and 40 years in the social work profession.

Humble and always up for a game of cribbage or cards, he maintained a positive outlook on life, found the good in every situation, saying often “It’s an Opportunity.” He did not let anything hold him back and never gave up as a survivor of two prior bouts with cancer. Roger/Bud/Hog will continue to watch over all of us with his one good eye and unwavering spirit.

His family intends to honor and celebrate his life at an upcoming gathering later this spring.

Donations in his honor may be made to

Spurwink Services

901 Washington Ave,

Suite 100,

Portland, ME 04103

