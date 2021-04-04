A Sebago man and a Buxton woman face allegations of mail theft and drug trafficking after a concerned Standish resident’s call led to their arrest.

Robert Fusillo, 29, of Sebago and Angela Cunningham, 31, of Buxton were arrested early Sunday morning by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of people taking mail from mailboxes.

A concerned resident on Maple Ridge Road in Standish called around 2:27 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday morning. Deputies arrived and found a person trying to access a mailbox on Quail Ridge Drive; they did not say which person that was.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants, Fusillo and Cunningham. Inside, they found mail parcels with addresses from Gorham, Buxton and Standish.

Fusillo was charged with theft and criminal mischief. Cunningham was charged with theft, criminal mischief, possession of schedule “Z” drugs, possession of schedule “W” drugs and trafficking prison contraband.

The sheriff’s office did not say what information led to the drug charges against Cunningham, nor what drugs were involved. Both were taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Mail theft is a federal crime, and the sheriff’s office says it is working with the U.S. Postal Service, along with departments in other towns where mail was stolen. More charges are likely, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities credited the concerned resident’s report, saying it “likely prevented further thefts and allowed the Sheriff’s Office to get resources to the area quickly to apprehend the suspects.”

