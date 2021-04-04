Portland police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Sunday afternoon at a motel on Riverside Street.
Police spokesman David Singer said the state medical examiner’s office has sent a representative to the Motel 6 to determine the cause and manner of the person’s death.
Several police officers and the Portland Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit arrived at the motel around 1 p.m.
“As of now it appears to be a medical event, but the medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death,” police Lt. Robert Martin told News Center Maine at the scene. Police said the man who died appears to have been in his 60s.
Singer said there was no other information, such as the victim’s identity or address, to release at this time.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden vaccination goal stands despite plant contamination, White House says
-
Nation & World
Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after violent unrest
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Clippers pound injury-riddled Lakers
-
Schools and Education
With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old
-
Times Record
Fire damages West Bath home