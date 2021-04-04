Portland police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Sunday afternoon at a motel on Riverside Street.

Police spokesman David Singer said the state medical examiner’s office has sent a representative to the Motel 6 to determine the cause and manner of the person’s death.

Several police officers and the Portland Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit arrived at the motel around 1 p.m.

“As of now it appears to be a medical event, but the medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death,” police Lt. Robert Martin told News Center Maine at the scene. Police said the man who died appears to have been in his 60s. Singer said there was no other information, such as the victim’s identity or address, to release at this time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: