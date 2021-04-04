While the Southwestern Maine Activities Association and Western Maine Conference didn’t select all-star teams this winter, there were still some statewide and academic awards bestowed.

Basketball

There was no Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star basketball games this winter, but the all-star teams were still announced.

The girls’ Class AA/A/B South squad included Freeport’s Rachel Wall, Greely’s Camille Clement and Mollie Obar, Scarborough’s Kayla Conley, South Portland’s Maria Degifico and Yarmouth’s Margaret McNeil.

The girls’ Class AA/A/B North squad featured Cheverus’ Jillian Lizotte and Portland’s Amanda Kabantu and Gemima Motema.

The girls’ Class C/D South team included North Yarmouth Academy’s Hannah Kenney.

The girls’ basketball All-State, All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Alison Gerety, Cheverus’ Jillian Lizotte and Scarborough’s Kayla Conley.

Greely’s Camille Clement and Mollie Obar and Portland’s Amanda Kabantu and Gemima Motema were Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists. Clement and Motema went on to be finalists. The award was won by Kennebunk’s Emily Archibald.

On the boys’ side, the Class AA/A/B South squad featured Brunswick’s Evan Kilfoil and Falmouth’s Nicco Pitre.

The Class AA/A/B North team included Cheverus’ Dylan Morrison and Nolan Sanborn.

NYA’s Chris Hamblett was named to the Class C/D South squad.

Freeport’s Elias Thomas qualified for the boys’ All-State, All-Academic team.

Girls’ hockey

Girls’ hockey selected All-Conference and All-State teams this year.

The South Region All-Conference squad included Sophia Cook, Abbey Steinhagen, Nicoletta Coupe, Delaney Whitten and Koto Yamada of the Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete co-op team, Cheverus’ Lily Johnson and Charlotte Miller, Falmouth’s Kate Kinley, Kim Clifford and Lucy Howe of the Portland/Deering co-op team and Scarborough’s Lily Spooner, Kathleen Murphy, Paige Spooner, Lillian Finley, Meagan Donovan and Ashley Farrington.

In the North Region, Elena Palmer and Hannah Wilkoff of Brunswick, Greely’s Kerry Roberts and Lily Rawnsley, Ema Hawkes and Lexie Saxton of the Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op team and Lizzie Guertler, Rosie Panenka and Amanda Panciocco of the Yarmouth/Freeport co-op squad.

The girls’ hockey all-state team included Brunswick’s Hanna Wentworth, Bella Schifano and Annie Guimond of the Cape/SP/Waynflete co-op squad, Trinity Atwater, Olivia Bradford, Emily Factor, Brynn McKenney and Lucia Pompeo of Cheverus, Sarah Moore of Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon, Caroline Lerch and Mia Merrill of Portland/Deering and Calynn Gendreau, Maya Sellinger and Ariella Swett of Scarborough.

Cape/SP/Waynflete’s Annie Guimond and Cheverus’ Trinity Atwater and Emily Factor were semifinalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s top senior player. Cheverus’ Lucia Pompeo and Portland/Deering’s Caroline Lerch were finalists and Pompeo wound up winning the award.

Swimming

The Maine Interscholastic Swim League All-Academic team featured many local names.

The girls’ team included Cheverus’ Miryam Keller, Falmouth’s Emma Cole, Sophie Harrington, Anna Sharp and Adeline Ziobro, Greely’s Camden Dean, Elizabeth Domingo, Lilian Hayden-Hunt, Hannah Kropp and Blake Wescott, Mt. Ararat’s Madeline Daulerio, Isabelle Gardiner, Cecelia Greenleaf, Bayli Johnson, Bethany Pratt, Cora Selke and Jaimey Weidner, Scarborough’s Alyssa Desveaux, Kelly Dodge, Kristina Jutras, Morgan Porter and Tory L. Strauffer, South Portland’s Caitlin Bryant and Yarmouth’s Izabel Cox-Faxon and Zoe Siegel.

The boys’ All-Academic squad featured Falmouth’s Cole Arrants, Freeport’s Chase Bradbury, Greely’s Ethan McCormick and Kit Rafford, Mt. Ararat’s Sam Wright, Scarborough’s Charlie Fellows, Gavin McLeod, Nolan Orff and Konrad Stromayer and Yarmouth’s Miles Hagedorn. Emerson Pardales, Conor Wolff and Davis Young.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

