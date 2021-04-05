Art
Through May 7
“Colors Passing Through Us,” Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Visit gallery302.com for details.
Ongoing
Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.
Music
April 9
Faculty Concert Series: Portland Piano Trio, 8-9:30 p.m., virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-piano-trio for ticket link.
April 10
Chris Petterson Voice and Flute Recital, 7-8 p.m., virtual concert at University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free, reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/chris-petterson-voice-and-flute-recital.
April 11
University Concert Band, 2-3:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/university-concert-band.
April 13
Bailey Giles Jazz Senior Recital, 8-9 p.m., virtual concert presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham.
Free. Reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/bailey-giles-jazz-senior-recital.
April 14
Jazz Combos Concert, 7-8:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/jazz-combos-concert-0.
April 16
“The Magic Flute” by Mozart, 7-9:30 p.m. livestream presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/magic-flute-mozart for details and ticket link.
April 17
Woodwind Ensemble, 2 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/woodwind-ensemble.
Vocal Jazz Ensemble, 8-10 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/vocal-jazz-ensemble-0.
April 18
“The Magic Flute” by Mozart, 2-4 p.m. livestream presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/magic-flute-2-mozart for details and ticket link.
Theater
Through April 16
“Crimes of the Heart”: Audio Theatre Edition, play by Beth Henley transformed into audio-only recording, presented by University of Southern Maine. All tickets by donation. Visit usm.maine.edu/theatre/crimes-heart-audio-theatre for details and ticket link.
