Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 29 to April 4.
Summonses
3/30 Nathan Colby, 38, of Barrows Drive, Topsham, was issued a summons on Barrows Drive, Topsham, on a charge of harassment.
3/31 Michelle Mae Mitchell, 27, of Washington Street, was issued a summons on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of protective order.
4/2 Niles Quinn, 43, of North Street, was issued a summons on North Street on a charge of theft.
4/2 Jaclyn Beaton, 36, of North Street, was issued a summons on North Street on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
4/5 Shane Sprague, 24, of Woolwich and Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Water Street on a charge of threatening display of a weapon.
Fire calls
3/28 at 5:22 p.m. Utility pole fire at Middle and Granite streets.
3/29 at 4:43 p.m. Tree down on Oak Grove Avenue.
3/30 at 9:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
3/31 at 2:02 a.m. Alarm on Court Street.
4/2 at 2:11 p.m. Oil spill at Cummings and Washington streets.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from March 27 to April 2.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: April 8
-
Nation & World
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell-Republican blockade
-
Sports
NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: March 29-April 4
-
Times Record
No injuries reported after Wiscasset building’s brick façade crumbles