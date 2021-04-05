Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 29 to April 4.

Summonses

3/30 Nathan Colby, 38, of Barrows Drive, Topsham, was issued a summons on Barrows Drive, Topsham, on a charge of harassment.

3/31 Michelle Mae Mitchell, 27, of Washington Street, was issued a summons on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of protective order.

4/2 Niles Quinn, 43, of North Street, was issued a summons on North Street on a charge of theft.

4/2 Jaclyn Beaton, 36, of North Street, was issued a summons on North Street on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

4/5 Shane Sprague, 24, of Woolwich and Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Water Street on a charge of threatening display of a weapon.

Fire calls

3/28 at 5:22 p.m. Utility pole fire at Middle and Granite streets.

3/29 at 4:43 p.m. Tree down on Oak Grove Avenue.

3/30 at 9:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

3/31 at 2:02 a.m. Alarm on Court Street.

4/2 at 2:11 p.m. Oil spill at Cummings and Washington streets.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from March 27 to April 2.

