Jaroslav Halak became the Bruins’ latest player to go into COVID-19 protocols leaving Boston potentially thin at goalie for the near future.
With Tuukka Rask out with an upper body injury and not ready to return, Halak has been the team’s No. 1 goalie with Dan Vladar filling in as the team’s top backup. But Bruce Cassidy announced Monday that Halak had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bruins have had multiple players receive false positives, but even if Halak had a false positive, it’s unlikely he could be cleared by Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia, the second game of this back to back.
Rookie Jeremy Swayman, a former University of Maine star, will back up Vladar, Monday and could potentially make his first NHL start Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Vladar is 2-1 with a 2.03 goals against average and a 92.9 save percentage. Swayman is 8-1 with a 1.89 GAA and 93.3 save percentage in Providence.
Jake DeBrusk, who was in protocols has returned to the team.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: April 8
-
Nation & World
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell-Republican blockade
-
Sports
NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: March 29-April 4
-
Times Record
No injuries reported after Wiscasset building’s brick façade crumbles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.