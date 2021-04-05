The 19th annual People Plus Music in April auction fundraiser is now open. The online silent auction, benefiting the Brunswick area senior community center, launched on April 1 and will close on April 30 at 10 p.m.

There are more than 150 items up for bid including golf packages, local gift certificates, jewelry, private dinners, an outdoor gas grill, toys, clothing, paintings, hand-made items and more. New items will be added every Thursday afternoon.

This annual event has generated more than $500,000 for People Plus over the last 18 years.

People Plus serves more than 1,400 older adults by offering hundreds of classes, clubs and meals, in addition to providing grocery delivery, face masks, food pantry boxes, meals, prescriptions and transportation.

The auction’s lead sponsors are Rousseau Management, Bangor Savings Bank and Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

Visit www.peopleplusmaine.org for more information and to bid on auction items.

