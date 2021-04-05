Mains, Collins on duty with Buxton PD

Chief Troy Cline and the Buxton Police Department recently welcomed Officer Heath Mains to the agency and the return of Sgt. Kevin Collins.

Mains comes to Buxton with 10 years of law enforcement experience, working as a patrol officer for the city of Saco for four years and a patrol deputy for York County Sheriff’s Department for six years.

During his career, Mains became certified as a field training officer and has served as both a detective and a drug enforcement agent. Prior to his law enforcement career, Mains served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a Naval reservist.

“Officer Mains is well respected by his peers and is known as an ambitious officer with keen investigative skills,” Cline said in a post on Facebook. “His experience as a detective and drug investigator will serve the Buxton community well.”

Collins began his career in law enforcement as a public safety dispatcher and reserve police officer in Scarborough in 1998. In 2013, he accepted a position with Buxton Police as a patrol officer. He left in 2015 to join York County Sheriff’s Department.

Collins was promoted to sergeant and honored as Maine’s Deputy of the Year in 2020. Collins returned to the Buxton Police Department on March 22 and is responsible for overseeing the patrol division as well as performing some administrative functions as the agency’s second in command.

“Sgt. Collins’s dedication, work ethic, and community policing philosophy are an excellent addition to

the agency and we are excited to welcome him to our team,” Cline said.

Correction

In last week’s Buxton Notes, the open Frye Island seat on Maine School Administrative District 6 Board of Directors should have said it is a two-year term.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: