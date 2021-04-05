Editor’s note: This is the latest installment of our series, “Catching Up With,” in which we catch up with some people we’ve covered over the last few decades.

BRUNSWICK — Cam Glover can point to many memorable games during his time on the Brunswick boys lacrosse team.

None stand out more than June 20, 2015, when the Dragons topped South Portland to win the Class A state title. It was Glover’s final game in a Brunswick uniform.

“I’ll always say that while playing at the college level was great and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, there was no better feeling than winning a state championship while representing Brunswick,” said Glover, who went on to play at Springfield (Massachusetts) College. “The town of Brunswick gave me such a family and community feel that made me work so hard to represent the town in the right away, I still and always will bleed orange and black.”

Glover has since graduated from Springfield College with a degree in physical education and is now a graduate assistant for the Regis College (Weston, Massachusetts) men’s lacrosse team while he pursues a master’s degree in clinical social work.

“This made getting my master’s degree much more manageable,” said Glover. “I knew that I wanted to coach and get my masters, so this was the way to go. It’s definitely an awesome experience and it’s a way for me to see how coaches work on and off the field.”

Glover lives on campus at Regis while coaching and handling a full-time academic schedule.

While at Springfield, Glover played under head coach Keith Bugbee, who has been led that program for 38 years. Bugbee also coached Cam’s father, Don, the former Brunswick boys lacrosse head coach. Don Glover retired after the 2019 season — his 23rd with the program.

“It’s not often that a coach can say that they coached two generations of one family,” said Bugbee. “I’ve known Cam since he was a small boy, it was truly a pleasure to watch him grow on and off the field to where he is today.”

Bugbee also saw the potential Cam had during his career in Brunswick, and had his eyes on developing him into one of the top players in the state. Glover earned All-American honorable mention honors in his senior season.

“He came in with a lot of room to grow, and exceeded my expectations I had for him as a leader and as a player,” said Bugbee. “He’s going to be an outstanding coach. He’s full of integrity and character, and knows people really well. I would have my son play for him.”

During his college career, Glover got better each season, and put it all together in his senior year. Glover finished the 2018-19 season with 27 goals and 15 assists for 42 points, a career high in both categories.

“The progress that Cam made during his time here was a joy to watch,” said Bugbee. “He went from not playing to being one of our leading scorers. To see progression like that is why I love coaching college lacrosse.”

The Pride found themselves making a run at a national title during the 2018-19 season, knocking off No. 8 Ursinus College in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Glover had three goals in that game, including the game-winner in overtime.

“That was a special moment for the team; it was truly full circle for Cam,” said Bugbee.

Added Glover: “While I’ll always remember that goal, the resilience of our team that day was amazing. I had never been a part of something quite like that.”

Springfield would lose in the next round to Cabrini, which ended up being Glover’s final game at Springfield.

While Glover had Coach Bugbee at Springfield, he played for his father during his time at Brunswick.

“Brunswick boys’ lacrosse is my father’s seed,” said Glover. “He grew that plant into the strongest tree with the deepest roots and most nurturing environment that I have been a part of.”

Glover added that he will fondly remember playing for Bugbee and for his dad at Brunswick.

“As his son, it was a little harder, that feedback and critique is different, the banter at home and all that, it was hard at times,” said Glover. “But, with that being said, Coach Glover is an amazing human and coach that created a program that made us into better people through lacrosse, and it was an amazing opportunity to go through that.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: