Arrests
4/2 at 2:01 a.m. Alexander Witham Stevens, 33, of Walnut Hill Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested in North Yarmouth on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
4/4 at 4:22 a.m. Belinda McCrossin, 55, of Burnell Drive, Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from March 29 to April 4.
Fire calls
3/31 at 6:38 p.m. Good intent call on Ledge Road.
4/4 at 6:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from March 29 to April 4.
