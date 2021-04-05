Instead of the annual town meeting that was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the town of Durham is holding a ballot vote on April 6 on the town’s warrant articles.
According to Town Clerk Becky Taylor-Chase, this year’s proposed municipal budget is $3,642,822, an increase of about $143,000 over last year.
Taylor-Chase said the tax rate impact is unknown right now as it will also depend on the school budget that will be determined June 8.
The town is also voting on open municipal seats, which include a seat on the select board, three seats on the budget committee and one seat on the RSU 5 board of directors.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Durham AMVETS Post 13, 1049 Royalsborough Road.
The ballot includes 36 questions made up of capital improvement questions, ordinance warrant articles, fund warrant articles, budget articles, business articles and other questions.
