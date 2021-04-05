Two community cleanup days have been scheduled in Falmouth to celebrate Earth Month.

Residents are asked on April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, to help clean up the River Point Conservation area on Route 100, just east of West Falmouth Crossing Shopping Center. Participants may park in back of Hannaford supermarket or at the railroad bridge.

Another event will be held April 24, also from 9 a.m. to noon, along the Route 1 commercial corridor. Those who wish to take part are asked to park at Flagship Premium Cinemas.

Those who volunteer on either day will receive a movie pass from Flagship Cinemas.

Residents are also welcome to set up their own community cleanups, for which the town will provide free bags; email Sustainability Coordinator Ashley Krulik at [email protected].

